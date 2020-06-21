Jeep Cherokee 2-Speed PTU Issue Addressed With Software Update

Fully Electric Flight! That's Right Folks. Fully Electric. No More Fossil Fuel

The Jeep brand has an impressive following, and it’s easy to understand why. What boggles the mind, however, is that Fiat Chrysler still hasn’t sorted out the gremlins in the Cherokee's automatic transmission. 6 photos



Dressed up as a voluntary recall, the campaign doesn’t concern the hardware but… wait for it… the software that governs "the Drive Train Control Module and the Electric Parking Brake." Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is aware of a single accident related to this condition, but no injuries at the time of reporting.



The movement mentioned earlier can result in the teeth of the splines wearing off prematurely, leading to a loss of engagement between the transmission and differential inside the Power Transfer Unit. If the inevitable happens, the engine won’t be able to send torque to the front wheels.



But wait, there’s more! In addition to a loss of motive power while in motion, 2014 to 2017 model year



According to Fiat Chrysler, new lines of code will trigger a malfunction indicator light to illuminate if the failure occurs. The software will engage the rear axle “to prevent a loss of motive power” as well as the electronic parking brake “when the vehicle is in park to prevent a loss of park function.”



The involved component – namely the PTU – is produced by a supplier called American Axle & Manufacturing. Headquartered in Detroit and preceded by Albion Motors, AAM was founded in 1994 after a group of investors bought the Final Drive and Forge Business Unit from General Motors.



Download attachment: New Safety Recall Advanced Communication – W47 (PDF)