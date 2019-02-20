autoevolution

Volvo Starts Shipping S60 Sedans from America to Europe

20 Feb 2019, 18:31 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
If you think that European cars are made in Europe, you've probably not heard of BMW and their super-huge factory in Spartanburg. However, Volvo is also getting in on the action by assembling its all-new S60 sedan in South Carolina and moving it across the Atlantic.
5 photos
Volvo Starts Shipping S60 Sedans from America to EuropeVolvo Starts Shipping S60 Sedans from America to EuropeVolvo Starts Shipping S60 Sedans from America to EuropeVolvo Starts Shipping S60 Sedans from America to Europe
The announcement was made today. Although the S60 is by no means the most popular Volvo, yet it's interesting to think Swedes might buy Swedish cars made by Americans. Why? Because Volvos have little Swedish flags on the seats. With Honda closing its Swindown factory and maybe making the Civic hatch in North America, the writing is clearly on the wall: Europe is not the most affordable place o slap on a pair of wheels.

The S60 is an all-new car, barely half a year old. It will be shipped to the Belgium port of Zeebrugge to connect with distribution centers in Ghent that feed the European retailer network in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland, UK, Italy, Spain, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Czech, Slovenia and Poland.

Ridgeville is expected to make just 50,000 vehicles during its first year, over half of which will go towards export. Until the end of 2018, the S60 was produced in Ghent, Belgium, as well as Sweden. Of course, China also has a huge factory cranking out long-wheelbase versions.

In 2022, the plant will begin producing the next generation XC90 sports utility vehicle, by which time it should have a capacity of 150,000 cars. Build them where you sell them!

"We began commercial production of the S60s just six short months ago here in South Carolina, and we’re excited to be building cars for customers around the world,” said Jeff Moore, vice president, Manufacturing, Americas. “Export markets are critical to the long-term success of our plant and we're on track to deliver vehicles to our customers worldwide."
2020 Volvo S60 Volvo S60 south carolina
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
VOLVO models:
VOLVO V60 Cross CountryVOLVO V60 Cross Country MediumVOLVO Polestar 1VOLVO Polestar 1 CoupeVOLVO S60VOLVO S60 Lower PremiumVOLVO V60VOLVO V60 MediumVOLVO V60 PolestarVOLVO V60 Polestar CompactAll VOLVO models  
 
 