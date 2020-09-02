Ferrari Discontinued GTC4Lusso In Secret, No Replacement Announced

4 Ferrari Loses Trademark for the Shape of the 250 GTO After Ares Design Contest

2,291 examples were produced until 2016 when the facelift came out, renamed to GTC4Lusso and marketed as all-new even though that’s not true. As opposed to the V12-only predecessor, the three-door shooting brake added a twin-turbo V8 as the entry-level option, known as the GTC4Lusso T.The eight-cylinder model also happens to be rear-wheel drive, giving the car a different character in the twisties even though 4WS four-wheel steering is shared with the V12 engine. 2020 is the final year for the GTC4Lusso, and Ferrari didn’t even care to announce the discontinuation in an official manner. Road & Track received an e-mailed statement from Maranello in this regard, claiming that it’s all in accordance with the Italian automaker’s five-year model strategy announced in 2017. “Ferrari has phased out production of the GTC4Lusso and GTC4Lusso T,” and no, there’s no word of a replacement.The Prancing Horse may be a little busy with the development of the Purosangue these days, which is said to serve as a successor although that’s not the case. The FUV – short for Ferrari Utility Vehicle – is said to feature five doors while the GTC4Lusso twins feature three doors and seating for four.Even Maranello is aware of the differences between these two, claiming that the Purosangue will be differently positioned to the GTC4Lusso. Expected no later than 2022 under the Tipo 175 codename, thewill ride on a front-mid-engined platform designed for V6, V8, V12, and hybridized drivetrains. All-wheel drive has also been confirmed , along with a double-clutch transaxle, rear-seat entertainment, and a more modern Human Machine Interface. Given the know-how that Ferrari gained from the development of the SF90 Stradale, a plug-in hybrid option with ludicrous performance is very likely as well.