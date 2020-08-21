Volvo Officially Introduces XC40 Recharge T4 in UK, PHEV Starting From £39,130

Sweden is not exactly Norway when it comes to electrification adoption, but the neighboring country is striving to make up for the gap with an automotive representative that is almost set to switch to a more sustainable strategy. We are talking about Volvo, obviously, and the company is diligently expanding its plug-in hybrid roster for the XC40 compact crossover SUV.
Only they are not exactly doing it at home, but rather in the United Kingdom. Hot on the heels of the company silently dropping diesel engines from its listings in the country for the XC40 comes the official announcement that covers all the technical changes operated for the upcoming model year.
This is the second plug-in hybrid powertrain offered for the XC40 and arrives at dealerships in October alongside the £41,030 Recharge Plug-in hybrid T5 FWD Automatic version. The new XC40 Recharge T4 can be ordered by British customers in a sporty R-Design (£39,130) or R-Design Pro (£42,430) guise, while those looking for elegance above all should select the Inspiration (£39,475) and Inspiration Pro (£42,430) alternatives.
Volvo’s electrification plans have decided the new plug-in hybrid options should make use of a 1.5-liter gasoline engine good for 129 hp and an electric motor adding another 82 hp alongside a 10.7kWh rechargeable lithium-ion battery for fully electric driving of up to 27 miles. The green potential of the recharge T4 powertrain has been summed up by the company to a fuel economy of up to 134.5 mpg.
Next to the new PHEV the Swedish automaker is also adding two mild-hybrid options that replace the former T4 and T5 gasoline options – the £32,760 B4 (Momentum FWD) and the £37,865 B5 R-Design, respectively. Both make use of a 48-volt battery and a kinetic energy recovery system plus an integrated starter generator to enhance the efficiency of the 2.0-liter gasoline engine sheltered under the hood.
Volvo’s new XC40 B4 is capable of outputting 197 hp and can be ordered in both front-wheel drive and AWD configurations. On the other hand, the B5 directs all of its 250 hp towards an all-wheel drive system, while the eight-speed auto transmission is a standard fixture on both.
