Volvo XC40 Drops Diesel Engines in the UK, Focuses on Hybrids

Volvo is almost unrecognizable from a decade ago, but we do appreciate what they've done with the XC40. The little crossover is one of the best in the segment, and the Swedish manufacturer thinks dropping all diesel engines is now the way to go.
The change targets the UK market at first, but we wouldn't be surprised if it becomes global by next year. Jumping into the specifics of this story, we want to announce that the XC40 has a new and much smaller engine range. Gone are the 2-liter diesel engines which were a little rough, but honestly pretty good.
From now on, the baby SUV will be offered just with the T3, the B4 and B5 powertrains, all of which are petrol-powered. They have outputs from 160 to about 248 hp. The T3 is a 1.5-liter sending power to the front. The ones with the B are mild hybrids, but they're essentially just 2-liter turbos with fancy battery tech, and they can be ordered with AWD.
In addition, the XC40 will be offered with the 255 hp T5 PHEV drive and the crazy "Recharge" powertrain that makes over about 400 horsepower and has an all-electric range of 400 km (250 miles). Their availability is kind of limited, but they are admittedly quite cool cars.
An official press release has not been made available. However, speaking to Autocar magazine, Volvo's spokesman said the decision "is part of Volvo Cars’ ambitious global electrification strategy, which includes our well-established commitment to the phasing out of diesel in the long term. It also reflects the strong shift in customer demand towards petrol and electrified models."
Volvo's website has already been updated accordingly. Where most automakers first let you pick the model or type of car you want, Volvo gives you the option between mild-hybrid, hybrid, and electric. It's like asking how much you agree with Greta Thunberg. Jeremy Clarkson must be really happy right now.
From now on, the baby SUV will be offered just with the T3, the B4 and B5 powertrains, all of which are petrol-powered. They have outputs from 160 to about 248 hp. The T3 is a 1.5-liter sending power to the front. The ones with the B are mild hybrids, but they're essentially just 2-liter turbos with fancy battery tech, and they can be ordered with AWD.
In addition, the XC40 will be offered with the 255 hp T5 PHEV drive and the crazy "Recharge" powertrain that makes over about 400 horsepower and has an all-electric range of 400 km (250 miles). Their availability is kind of limited, but they are admittedly quite cool cars.
An official press release has not been made available. However, speaking to Autocar magazine, Volvo's spokesman said the decision "is part of Volvo Cars’ ambitious global electrification strategy, which includes our well-established commitment to the phasing out of diesel in the long term. It also reflects the strong shift in customer demand towards petrol and electrified models."
Volvo's website has already been updated accordingly. Where most automakers first let you pick the model or type of car you want, Volvo gives you the option between mild-hybrid, hybrid, and electric. It's like asking how much you agree with Greta Thunberg. Jeremy Clarkson must be really happy right now.