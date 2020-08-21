More on this:

RAM 1500 "Golden Boy" Drift Truck Is Here to Help Take Your Mind off the TRX

At the start of this week, RAM released the 1500 TRX model, the pickup truck that all RAM lovers out there were waiting for while secretly lusting for the Ford F-150 Raptor. 8 photos







Slammed trucks with wider tracks and flares to match are nothing new, and they're what performance looks like for this type of vehicle when that word refers to speed and acceleration rather than maximum load and towing capacity.



This particular creation belongs to



Regardless, he did a very good job of constructing an intricate body kit for the lowered pickup truck, with a front apron nearly scraping the chewing gums stuck to the asphalt and wide arches that only cover part of the thick wheels. The hood gets a few embellishments as well, though there's no scoop to provide extra air for the 6.2-liter V8 engine we imagine lies underneath.



