Volvo on Call App Goes Down the Fitbit Route for the Company's PHEVs and EVs

You might want to get in shape for the summer holiday or just track your general health after staying indoors for so long. So, the best solution would be to use one of the fitness trackers available on the market – a Fitbit, a Galaxy Fit, a Vivosmart, a Mi Band. Or, you could alternatively go to the top of the wearables market for the latest Apple Watch. But how about the statistics related to your Volvo plug-in hybrid?
Well, it turns out the Swedish thinkers have come up with an answer to a question no one knew it required lots of data to be answered. According to a recent announcement from Volvo, the Volvo on Call smartphone application has been updated recently with a slew of related and useful information on Volvo plug-in-hybrid cars and their owners’ electric driving templates.
“We want the Volvo On Call app to make life easier for you as a user and create a more personal experience,” said Ödgärd Andersson, chief digital officer. “As the car becomes ever more connected, the potential of the app increases and we intend over time for the app to be as much a part of the Volvo as the car itself.”
Volvo on Call’s newly added functionalities include the covered distance in EV mode, electric and/or fuel efficiency, along with other specific information. Further, upcoming updates will improve on the metrics by allowing users to calculate their specific CO2 footprint when considering their driving statistics, as well as estimate savings in terms of related fuel expenses if they switch to electric driving.
The Volvo on Call features are available across all model families produced after 2015 on the company’s new SPA and CMA architectures. Volvo’s Recharge family (encompasses both PHEV and EVs) is set to dramatically expand in the coming years to achieve the company’s goal of 50% all-electric sales on a global level by 2025.
The first all-electric model, the XC40 Recharge P8, will be manufactured beginning later this year at the company’s Ghent, Belgium, production facility.
For more information on the Volvo on Call app you can check the press release attached below.
