Volvo on Call App Goes Down the Fitbit Route for the Company's PHEVs and EVs

You might want to get in shape for the summer holiday or just track your general health after staying indoors for so long. So, the best solution would be to use one of the fitness trackers available on the market – a Fitbit, a Galaxy Fit, a Vivosmart, a Mi Band. Or, you could alternatively go to the top of the wearables market for the latest Apple Watch. But how about the statistics related to your Volvo plug-in hybrid?

8 photos