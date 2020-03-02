Volvo EVs to Include All-New C40 in 2021, XC100 in 2023

The Cybertruck-Based CyberHouse Will Keep You Safe After the Zombie Apocalypse

Between them, the XC90 will get a redesign from the ground up in 2022 with Level 4 autonomy. The next generation would also be the first XC90 Automotive News heard from Volvo dealers that the C40 will be a coupe-styled sibling of the XC40, though that sounds a little curious. The last time the Swedish manufacturer offered a C was in 2013, the final year of the C30 compact hatchback with three doors and Ford Focus Mk. 2 underpinnings.Putting our speculative glasses on, C40 could also translate to a coupe-sedan body style like the Mercedes-Benz CLA. Regardless of the design, the Common Module Architecture would be the platform of choice for the newcomer. In the all-electric XC40, the CMA boasts 408 PS (402 horsepower) from a dual-motor setup as well as a driving range of over 400 kilometers.Moving on, the XC in XC100 denominates a mid- to full-size crossover based on Volvo’s current nomenclature. The bigger brother of the XC90 would share the Scalable Product Architecture with it. Automotive News understands that it’s seven inches longer and five inches wider than the mid-sized XC90.This footprint is also compatible with seven-seat and captain-chair configurations, which means that Volvo may deliver an alternative to the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS. “But wait, doesn’t the SPA feature front-wheel drive and transverse engines?” That may be a dealbreaker for people in the market for a large utility vehicle, but on the other hand, BMW and Mercedes-Benz don’t have a competitor for the all-electric XC100.Having said these, let’s talk about timing.The C40 is expected to arrive in the second half of 2021, and the first year of production is expected to total 8,000 units. The XC100 would arrive in late 2023 while the electric option is scheduled for 2024 as per the dealers.Between them, the XC90 will get a redesign from the ground up in 2022 with Level 4 autonomy. The next generation would also be the first XC90 to drop turbo diesels in favor of gasoline options and all-electric propulsion.