2021 Mercedes-AMG GT R Black Series Leak Confirms It Was Worth the Wait

The latest Mercedes-AMG model to bear the Black Series moniker was the C 63 coupe, and that was happening all the way back in 2015. Since then, the Affalterbach street-legal racing cars - as the Black Series models are very correctly referred to - went quiet, only to resurface now with a huge bang.
In times when modern cars come with fake exhaust tips, the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT R Black Series has a pair of twin canons that you can stick a fist in - not that it would be a wise idea to do it. The day that trend catches up with the most extreme performance vehicles is the day the automotive industry can be officially proclaimed dead, but it looks like we're safe for now.
The Black Series has been coming for a long time, which meant a lot of photo opportunities for the world's spy photographers. Combine this wealth of photographic evidence with the fact the GT R Black Series is based on the Mercedes-AMG GT we all know so well, and you get some scarily accurate renderings (see the second embed below) that all but revealed the new model's design.
Well, we now have an actual photo of AMG's top dog, and it looks as mean as you would expect. There's no point in listing the modifications to the "standard" AMG GT R since you can see what's been added for yourself. Suffice to say it gets the job done in making the Black Series look like the last car you'd want pulling in front of you in a dark alley.
The real question though is whether the aero and the engine output will be enough to make it the fastest production car around the Nürburgring. Inside sources allegedly told CarBuzz the Black Series can clear the 12.9 miles (20.83 km) of the Nordschleife in six minutes and 58 seconds (down from seven minutes and almost 11 seconds of the GT R). If that proves to be correct, it's still 13 seconds short of beating Lamborghini Aventador SVJ's time of 6:44.97.
Like the rest of the AMG GT family, the Black Series is powered by a 4.0-liter V8 engine, but the engineers have reportedly messed around with its layout. The two turbocharges have been moved from between the two banks of cylinders to either side of the block to allow the necessary increase in size and also making cooling easier.
This is rumored to have brought a significant power increase, bringing the engine's output to 720 hp and 627 lb-ft (984 Nm) of torque. However impressing the numbers are, all we can hear when reading them is the howling of the engine and rumble of the exhaust, the unmistakable trademark of any AMG model, let alone a Black Series.
A leak on the Internet usually means the release is very close, so expect that to be the case here as well. It looks like Mercedes-AMG decided to offer the GT R Black Series to the 275 Mercedes-AMG One reservation holders first, which is probably a nice way of saying "thank you for the wait, here's something to keep you busy until the F1-inspired hypercar is done. Don't forget to pay, though." Speaking of paying, the price of the GT R Black Series is expected to start at $280,000.
The Black Series has been coming for a long time, which meant a lot of photo opportunities for the world's spy photographers. Combine this wealth of photographic evidence with the fact the GT R Black Series is based on the Mercedes-AMG GT we all know so well, and you get some scarily accurate renderings (see the second embed below) that all but revealed the new model's design.
Well, we now have an actual photo of AMG's top dog, and it looks as mean as you would expect. There's no point in listing the modifications to the "standard" AMG GT R since you can see what's been added for yourself. Suffice to say it gets the job done in making the Black Series look like the last car you'd want pulling in front of you in a dark alley.
The real question though is whether the aero and the engine output will be enough to make it the fastest production car around the Nürburgring. Inside sources allegedly told CarBuzz the Black Series can clear the 12.9 miles (20.83 km) of the Nordschleife in six minutes and 58 seconds (down from seven minutes and almost 11 seconds of the GT R). If that proves to be correct, it's still 13 seconds short of beating Lamborghini Aventador SVJ's time of 6:44.97.
Like the rest of the AMG GT family, the Black Series is powered by a 4.0-liter V8 engine, but the engineers have reportedly messed around with its layout. The two turbocharges have been moved from between the two banks of cylinders to either side of the block to allow the necessary increase in size and also making cooling easier.
This is rumored to have brought a significant power increase, bringing the engine's output to 720 hp and 627 lb-ft (984 Nm) of torque. However impressing the numbers are, all we can hear when reading them is the howling of the engine and rumble of the exhaust, the unmistakable trademark of any AMG model, let alone a Black Series.
A leak on the Internet usually means the release is very close, so expect that to be the case here as well. It looks like Mercedes-AMG decided to offer the GT R Black Series to the 275 Mercedes-AMG One reservation holders first, which is probably a nice way of saying "thank you for the wait, here's something to keep you busy until the F1-inspired hypercar is done. Don't forget to pay, though." Speaking of paying, the price of the GT R Black Series is expected to start at $280,000.
View this post on Instagram
Leaked !! Mercedes AMG GTR Black Series! What do you think ? #mercedes #amg #blackseries #amggt #leaked #spyphoto #spyphotos #spyshot #spyshots #erlkönig #mercedesbenz #beast #carporn #instacar #carinstagram @motor1com @carscoop @motorpuntoes @caradvice @autoblog @carbuzz Source: Instagram/ Internet