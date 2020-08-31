$900K Is What Lands You This Fully Loaded 1991 Singer Porsche 911 Malibu

Despite quite a number of them now on the roads, Porsches are the cars that average Joes can’t usually drive or afford. That applies to every single car that rolls off the factory lines wearing the carmaker’s badge, but even in the world of Porsche some of the cars are more special than others.
There are a number of garages out there that have made a living from taking factory-spec Porsches to the next level of performance. One of the most important in the industry is Singer, an American tuner that has been reimagining 911s with incredible results for years.
The cars they make, being literally unique in the world of Porsche (or, as the company itself describes the cars it makes, “restored, reimagine, reborn”) are of course significantly more expensive than what is usually cooked-up in Stuttgart.
Take this 1991 911 in Mintarrini over tan in the gallery above for example. Listed as for sale on a specialized website, it comes with a price sticker so extravagant in hurts the eyes: $874,995. And mind you, this is the asking price for the car, not an amount that could be reached at the end of a grueling auction process.
We are told the car is the 71st 911 to be handled by Singer. As per the request of the customer, it is called Malibu, and it’s body is made with extensive use of carbon fiber.
The coupe retains the classic look of the 1991 model, but packs all the technical enhancements to make it a force to be reckoned with on today’s roads: Brembo brakes hidden behind Fuchs wheels, Ohlins suspension, or Recaro sports seats.
The car hides at the rear a 4.0-liter flat-six engine tweaked by specialist Ed Pink into developing 400 horsepower and 315 lb-ft of torque. The powerplant has been used for just 2,130 miles, making the car literally brand new.
It the steep price tag doesn’t scare you, you can submit an offer for this 1991 Singer Porsche 911 at this link.
