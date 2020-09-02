Game On: 2021 Ram TRX Will Become 1,200 hp Hennessey Performance Mammoth 6x6

Some say Michigan car rivalry goes a long way – up to the point of Ram creating the TRX moniker in direct response to Ford’s F-150 Raptor performance truck. Whether this is true or false is still anyone’s guess, but the brewing feud certainly has not gone unnoticed in Texas. And Hennessey is looking to settle the bill... in 6x6 mode.
Actually, come to think about it, Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE) is actually looking to secure for itself a Holy Trinity of ultra-performance pickup trucks in six-wheel form. The aftermarket specialist has already created and sold no less than 15 VelociRaptor 6X6 and Goliath 6X6 to eager customers around the world since 2017.
And you cannot have a six-wheeled Ford F-150, or an equally monstruous Chevrolet Silverado, just running around the world’s toughest terrains without a fitting companion from the Ram side of the Detroit house of trucks. No worries, because HPE has officially announced its intention to perfect the triumvirate with the 2021 Ram TRX-based Mammoth 6x6.
No Jurassic World jokes, please, because the original velociraptors and mammoths did not share the same time period in Earth’s history – the former lived about 75 to 71 million years ago and the latter between 5 million and just 4,000 years ago.
Now, their automotive counterparts do look eager to share the same continuum, as per popular request – according to Hennessey’s social media post you can see at the bottom of the page. We do know the expected looks of the completed Mammoth 6x6, as well, alongside some early technical specs.
Best be seated and on the lookout for collecting your jaw off the floor because the HPE interpretation of the 2021 Ram TRX is ditching the factory supercharged Hellcat V8 for a custom, in-house variant of the 7.0-liter Hellephant that will jump from 702 hp to more than 1,200 hp.
Naturally, looks and performance aren’t for free and we are dealing here with the most expensive truck the company has ever built, costing $500,000. If it is any consolation, the price does include the donor pickup... but make sure you have the paycheck ready on September 4th because the limited-edition ordering process starts exactly at noon that day.
