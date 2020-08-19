Prepare the Forest Autobahn, Ram 1500 TRX Is Officially Arriving in Europe

Because there is a slight problem with parking spaces – as in most countries struggle to provide them – American companies tend to avoid bringing their biggest and baddest models across the Ocean. Well, this is certainly just one side of the issue when it comes to North American full-size pickup trucks...
Which is probably why the Blue Oval company is allowing fans on the Old Continent access to the smaller Ranger Raptor and not its bigger brother. Well, those craving for some off-road and on-road European action while hauling lots of stuff in their truck’s bed will be able to beat the little Ranger Raptor with the newly unveiled 2021 Ram 1500 TRX.
Folks on the Old Continent have gotten used to having to resort to all sorts of shady solutions when it comes to bringing from across the Ocean their favorite models. In fact, automotive enthusiasts are more accustomed to seeing American brands disappear rather than find out about new introductions.
Therefore, AEC Europe’s latest announcement comes as a huge and positive surprise. Just hours away from the automaker’s reveal of the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX performance pickup truck comes the news that distribution for the model is being prepared by AEC for the European market as well. By the way, the German company is the official importer for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ Dodge and Ram brands on the Old Continent.
We are not kidding – the supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8 monster with its 702 hp and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque is all but set to arrive in the EU / EFTA countries ready to parade its performance credentials. The parking spot you have outside your tiny flat is going to need remodeling because this truck is eager to show the Autobahn what it means to sprint to 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.5 seconds on its way to a maximum speed of 118 mph (189 kph).
AEC Europe is now in the process of testing and adapting the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX for the European Union standards, while also working to prepare the distribution process through its official network of more than 125 partner dealerships. As such, John RF Muratori, the COO of the company has revealed they are mulling for late-year availability – with first deliveries tentatively scheduled for December (prices remain unknown, though).
