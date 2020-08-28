SpeedKore Is Working Hard on Ralph Gilles' Carbon Fiber 1970 Dodge Charger

When talking about SpeedKore there is always a chance that words such as performance, restomod, celebrities and carbon fiber come up into the same sentence. Well, we are not going to stray away from normality so we can share with you the first details about SpeedKore’s latest bespoke project – a 1970 Dodge Charger completely rebuilt in carbon fiber for none other than Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ design guru Ralph Gilles.
A Haitian-Canadian-American automobile designer and executive that has been with the third largest Detroit manufacturer for almost three decades, Gilles is no stranger to extreme performance. Just remember that he was ruling the destinies of the SRT division since before taking up the mantle of design chief for the entire Fiat Chrysler Automobiles group back in 2015.
And you can bet he’s had a saying in every product that reads SRT (and some that do not) in the meantime, culminating with the latest releases such as the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT and 2021 Ram 1500 TRX. But you can also bet big on his vintage styling influences – the aging but still timeless Chrysler 300 and even the rather modern 2014 SRT Viper are great examples.
Still, if you need more proof that Ralph Gilles has an eye towards the future and one overlooking the greatness of the past look no further than SpeedKore’s latest project. The American performance company that made a name for itself with its artistic combination of traditional craftsmanship with cutting edge technology has a new 1970 Dodge Charger in the (re)making.
And their client, according to the latest teaser released on social media, is none other than Gilles. There are still very few details on his custom build – other than the fact that it is still far from being complete.
We do know that his Charger is up for a complete restoration and modification, and so far we have seen the shop strip down to basics the entire body, while also installing a complete suspension upgrade for the HRE Performance Wheels and a full carbon fiber underbody.
As far as we can tell, the Ralph Gilles 1970 Dodge Charger might come out inspired by SpeedKore’s Evolution benchmark, which is why for reference purposes we have included in the attached gallery some beauty shots of the custom build alongside the work in progress project.
