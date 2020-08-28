SpeedKore Is Working Hard on Ralph Gilles' Carbon Fiber 1970 Dodge Charger

When talking about SpeedKore there is always a chance that words such as performance, restomod, celebrities and carbon fiber come up into the same sentence. Well, we are not going to stray away from normality so we can share with you the first details about SpeedKore’s latest bespoke project – a 1970 Dodge Charger completely rebuilt in carbon fiber for none other than Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ design guru Ralph Gilles.

11 photos