Harley-Davidson LiveWire, Rivian R1T Are a Match Made in Heaven for Road Trips

When Harley-Davidson launched the LiveWire, it had high hopes it would rock the motorcycle world. It didn’t. On the other hand, Rivian’s R1T electric pickup is not yet here, but the hopes are the same, and possibly even the fears.
Both vehicles, coming from worlds apart, need all the exposure they need. And they got it in full over the past year, at the hands of Ewan McGregor, Charley Boorman, and the team behind the Long Way Up show.
The show premieres on September 18 on Apple TV+ and this week the streaming service released the first trailer (available below this text), showing a first glimpse at the adventures the two men, their LiveWire motorcycles, and the Rivian R1T support trucks went trough as the team made its way from the city of Ushuaia in Tierra del Fuego to America’s West Coast, through 13 countries and over 13,000 miles (21,000 km).
It will be for the first time we get to see put through their paces both the LiveWire and the R1T. And by paces we don’t mean a casual drive or ride down a road, but a challenging course through the most extreme environments the Americas have to offer.
And just like the trailer seems to show, the adventure is not without breakdowns and technology failures (we see the crew as they appear to blow some fuses in someone’s house once they plug-in, for instance) so anyone watching should have a blast of the entire experience.
No matter how the two types of electric vehicles come out at the end of the show, the people of the planet would probably have a first real taste of what these machines can do in real world conditions. Because as we know from the past adventures of McGregor and Boorman, they tend not to take the easy way out of any situation.
