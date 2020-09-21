Possible 2022 C8 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Sighted With Centered Quadruple Exhaust

Chevrolet has managed to reinvent the popular Corvette for the C8 generation with its decision to switch to a mid-engine architecture. And people are so far loving the new Stingray, though some crave for even more than its Z51-enabled 495 horsepower. Something more along the line of a Z06. Judging by the raft of spied prototypes, the company is taking its time to get it right from the get-go. Including when it comes to high-altitude testing.

5 photos