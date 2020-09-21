Possible 2022 C8 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Sighted With Centered Quadruple Exhaust

autoevolution
Chevrolet has managed to reinvent the popular Corvette for the C8 generation with its decision to switch to a mid-engine architecture. And people are so far loving the new Stingray, though some crave for even more than its Z51-enabled 495 horsepower. Something more along the line of a Z06. Judging by the raft of spied prototypes, the company is taking its time to get it right from the get-go. Including when it comes to high-altitude testing.
There have been quite a few sightings of the next iteration of the C8 series – some from amateurs, others from professionals. The latest is of the former variety and involves a prototype that was caught up high in the Rocky Mountains.

How high you wonder? Well, according to Dylon DeBaca, a Corvette enthusiast, the possible 2022 C8 Corvette Z06 was filmed around the Loveland Pass – a high-mountain pass sitting at an elevation of 11,990 feet (3,655 m) above sea level.

According to the rumor mill, the Corvette engineers have decided to embark on a Colorado journey with a bunch of prototypes, so a sighting of some sorts was just a matter of time. Now we have it, and it brings more questions than answers. And this is because the camouflaged prototype – which many believe hides the 2022 Z06 from prying eyes – is different from most others seen before.

For starters, the prototype seen here is lacking the high-performance touting rear wing. Looking further down, the back also reveals a different placement for the quad-tipped high-performance exhaust system. While many other prototypes were using a Stingray-inspired configuration with the tips located closer to the extremities, this time around we’re dealing with a center-mounted ensemble.

A wingless prototype is not exactly intriguing, but the new exhaust placement got us thinking. Digging up a little further, we found out that corvetteblogger.com shared a set of professional spy photographs of a similar prototype back in June, with the car caught out and about in the vicinity of the Milford Proving Grounds.

Wouldn’t it be interesting for Chevrolet to be testing a couple of different Corvette models, not just the rumored Z06?! That would certainly make the day for most fans.
