5 iRacing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R Is as Cool as the Real One, Can Now Be Raced

Super-Rare 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS L78 Saved After Nearly 50 Years

Back in 1970, the Chevrolet Chevelle SS was available with four different engines, including two higher-performance versions, namely the 454ci (7.4-liter) LS5 and the 454ci LS6, both of which were specifically aimed at buyers looking for extra power. 24 photos



And right in the middle was the 396ci (6.5-liter) L78, an engine that developed 375 horsepower and which for many didn’t make any sense, especially because it was available as a $200+ option. GM itself eventually understood that this engine was pretty much redundant, so the company pulled it after only a few months on the market.



And here’s how the L78 became a pretty rare thing, with the parent company believed to have produced a little over 2,100 units.



What this means is that finding a



“The original owner parked it in 1974 after hitting a sign and damaging the rear driver’s quarter panel. A small area was damaged but the owner went a little overboard trying to repair it himself,” the current owner of the car



It’s believed this Chevelle SS spent no less than 46 years parked in a barn, so there’s obviously some rust here and there, including on both fenders. The good thing is that the frame, floors, and the trunk still seem to be solid, and inside, the seats, the dash, and the console look good too. There’s no carpet, and the headliner needs to be fully replaced.



The auction comes without a Buy It Now option, so you’ll have to fight for this Chevelle if you really want it. At the time of writing, the highest bid is $27,500. On the other hand, the base engine choice was the 396ci (6.5-liter) L34, which developed 350 horsepower, and this particular option was obviously the one aimed at those who didn’t necessarily want the Chevelle to double as a street-legal beast.And right in the middle was the 396ci (6.5-liter) L78, an engine that developed 375 horsepower and which for many didn’t make any sense, especially because it was available as a $200+ option. GM itself eventually understood that this engine was pretty much redundant, so the company pulled it after only a few months on the market.And here’s how the L78 became a pretty rare thing, with the parent company believed to have produced a little over 2,100 units.What this means is that finding a Chevelle SS L78 in good condition today is pretty difficult, and yet here’s someone selling a barn find that has a chance to re-become a daily driver with a proper restoration project.“The original owner parked it in 1974 after hitting a sign and damaging the rear driver’s quarter panel. A small area was damaged but the owner went a little overboard trying to repair it himself,” the current owner of the car explains It’s believed this Chevelle SS spent no less than 46 years parked in a barn, so there’s obviously some rust here and there, including on both fenders. The good thing is that the frame, floors, and the trunk still seem to be solid, and inside, the seats, the dash, and the console look good too. There’s no carpet, and the headliner needs to be fully replaced.The auction comes without a Buy It Now option, so you’ll have to fight for this Chevelle if you really want it. At the time of writing, the highest bid is $27,500.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.