iRacing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R Is as Cool as the Real One, Can Now Be Raced

Shortly after it introduced the eighth generation of the Corvette, finally the mid-engined one, American carmaker Chevrolet presented the C8.R race car variant of it destined for the GT Le Mans (GTLM) series of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. This happened in late 2019, and since the car has had enough opportunities, despite the ongoing health crisis, to prove it’s worth on the real track.

9 photos