iRacing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R Is as Cool as the Real One, Can Now Be Raced

Shortly after it introduced the eighth generation of the Corvette, finally the mid-engined one, American carmaker Chevrolet presented the C8.R race car variant of it destined for the GT Le Mans (GTLM) series of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. This happened in late 2019, and since the car has had enough opportunities, despite the ongoing health crisis, to prove it’s worth on the real track.
Unlike the production version of the C8, which at launch was presented with a 6.2-liter small-block V8, the C8.R is powered by a 5.5-liter naturally-aspirated unit with an equal number of cylinders. Despite being smaller, the engine develops more power than the regular Corvette, a total of 500 hp and 480 ft.-lb. of torque.
To handle the power of the new engine, a new transmission was developed as well, so instead of the eight-speed dual-clutch, a compact Xtrac six-speed sequential gearbox was installed.
Now, a digital variant of the race car was shown by the bowtie carmaker. Sporting the same specs as its real world counterpart, the C8.R is now available on iRacing, one of the racing simulators that brings the experienced of driving such a car on a life-like tracks in our homes. The C8.R comes as part of the 2020 Season 4 build.
“We’re excited to continue our long-standing relationship with Chevrolet as we welcome the Corvette C8.R to iRacing,” said in a statement Steve Myers, iRacing executive vice president and executive producer.
“The C8.R has already proven to be incredibly popular in the real world, and our users have been requesting it ever since it made its public debut last year. We’d like to thank General Motors, Pratt & Miller and Corvette Racing for their support in bringing the C8.R to the virtual world, and we look forward to iRacers getting their hands on it for the first time this week!”
