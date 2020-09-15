This Rusty 1969 Chevrolet Barn Find Is an Awesome Big Block Valentine's Day Gift

5 This 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu “Barn Find” Is One of Just 100 Ever Produced

Let’s admit it, pretty much everybody is a last-minute gifter, and even though Valentine’s Day is so many months away, September is just the right moment to start thinking what to buy for your significant other. 18 photos



The Chevelle SS was originally painted in Frost Green and featured a dark green vinyl top and interior. It was fitted with tinted glass from the factor and was powered by a 396ci (6.5-liter) big-block engine.



However, the car now comes with a professionally assembled 427ci (7.0-liter) engine paired with a Turbo 400 transmission.



As far as the condition of the Chevelle is concerned, there’s obviously some rust here and there, so anyone who plans to purchase it should keep in mind that these parts need to be fixed first. For example, the lip and lower quarter panels, as well as the trunk, all come with rust that needs to be taken care off, and the owner says the buyer also gets a bunch of new parts, like new fenders.



Inside, the dash pad is cracked, but another original replacement is already available, while the seats need a full restoration because they don’t look too good. The carpet is also gone, and you’ll see a hole in the floor because the Chevelle at some point was equipped with a 4-speed transmission.



It goes without saying this car requires a lot of work before it reaches a tip-top shape, but as everybody knows already, a fully restored Chevelle could end up costing quite a small fortune. In the current condition, this barn find is auctioned off on eBay, with the highest bid at the time of writing reaching $5,600.

