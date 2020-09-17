2021 Chevrolet Silverado Shows Its Back, Introduces Multi-Flex Tailgate

There are a few things in life that never change, like the love Americans have for their trucks, even in dire times. And the U.S. automakers are eagerly responding to that love by delivering even better models each passing year. Sometimes, with an emphasis on certain elements.
For example, General Motors decided the time is almost nigh to have a major upgrade for two of its best-selling offerings in the full-size pickup truck segment. First it was the 2021 GMC Sierra that just arrived with a host of enhancements for the new model year – chief among them being new high-tech options designed to make any driver a trailering pro.
Now it’s almost time to meet the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado – the company promises we’ll know all the details come September 21st. Before that, though, we can have a look at the updated model – though only from the back.
This is because the bow-tie brand decided the perfect teaser for a pickup truck has to do with enhanced functionality. One provided by the introduction of a new tailgate option. Starting early 2021 (the new model year trucks should arrive faster on dealer lots), the Silverado will become available with the automaker’s new “Multi-Flex Tailgate.”
Chevrolet promises the new Multi-Flex option will enhance Silverado’s stock functionality with six unique configurations. It was about time, it seems, because during the second quarter of the year the model had a 14.1% sales drop to 122,432 units, according to GoodCarBadCar.
That is way behind the leading Ford F-Series, which registered an even steeper decline of 22.7%, but retained the crown with 180,826 deliveries. The Ram pickup is also breathing down the Silverado lane with 117,448 sales during Q2 of 2020, and the Chevy truck was probably saved because the former registered the biggest slump of all three Detroit automakers (-34.6%).
