2021 Chevrolet Silverado Updates Explained, There's More Besides New Tailgate



Most importantly, Chevrolet is focusing on enhancing both tailgate and bed functionality – and adds the new Multi-Flex Tailgate option to achieve that. It arrives with six bespoke functions, a weight payload of no less than 375 pounds (170 kg), easy-to-use configurations via the key fob or two tailgate-accessible buttons and can be combined with the Durabed.And that’s not all, because the Silverado follows in the footsteps of the equally enhanced 2021 GMC Sierra. As such, the Chevy also receives the latest and greatest from the company’s trailering technologies. Compared to the 2020 MY, there are also enhanced capability levels for two of the engines in the range.First off, the 2.7-liter turbo in the popular Crew Cab Short Box (2WD) guise jumps to an overall towing capacity of 9,300 pounds / 4,218 kg (+2,500 lbs. / 1,134 kg), while a new Regular Cab Long Box model has a tow rating of 9,600 pounds (4,354 kg) and an overall maximum payload of 2,280 lbs. (1034 kg).Secondly, the 3.0-liter Duramax is also enhanced while also easier on the wallet thanks to a $1,500 MSRP drop for the new model year.Besides the new trailering tech (which includes three new systems), uprated towing / carrying ratings, and the Swiss army knife-like Multi-Flex Tailgate, the company is also making incremental upgrades to many of the Silverado trims, introducing even more standard equipment.Among the changes, of note are the addition of the Adaptive Ride Control suspension system, which is offered on the High-Country trim (when equipped with 22-inch alloys), as well as three new packages: All Star Edition Plus, Texas Edition Plus and LTZ Premium Texas Edition.Last, but not least, customers will be able to select three new optional body shades - Mosaic Black Metallic, Oxford Brown Metallic, and Cherry Red Tintcoat. Production is scheduled for debut this very month, with dealership availability kicking off before the winter's arrival.

