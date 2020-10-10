3 1969 Chevy Camaro Revisits Detroit Speed for Upgrades, Is Out on Pleasure Cruise

1 1967 Chevrolet Camaro Barn Find Comes with a Mysterious Detail Under the Hood

This 1971 Chevrolet Camaro Features Things You'll Love and Things You'll Hate

Winter is almost here and given we’re still recommended to stay home because of obvious reasons, there’s no better way for a car aficionado to get through these difficult times other than bringing back to life a classic model. 13 photos



The



No other specifics were provided, though we’re being told that the engine “needs to be gone through before install and should be repainted.” The engine is now paired to an automatic transmission that needs to be rebuilt before ending up being used on this Camaro.



The good news is that the Camaro comes with several important new parts, such as a trunk floor, door hinges, and floor board. The door and back glass are still available, and the owner explains that whoever buys the car gets the front and back seats, the dashboard, and several other interior parts. On the other hand, the instrument panel is missing, and this is the bad part that you’ll need to take care of if you want to fully restore this Camaro.



As you can see, the restoration of this car has already commenced, so if you were looking for a project car that doesn’t require you to start from scratch, this is a model that’s worth checking out.



On the other hand, it could end up being a little bit too expensive, as the car is auctioned off on eBay and the starting bid is no less than $7,000. According to the listing, the car is parked in Maryland, and the owner says that a professional shop can help with the restoration on site. A fully restored '71 Camaro can end up costing some 5 times more, while the price of a proper restomod is even higher, so this project car certainly opens the door to a lot of opportunities for whoever has the time and money to invest in it.



Finding a 1971 Camaro in good condition isn’t as easy as you’d think it is. The production of this model was badly affected by a two-month strike at Chevrolet’s factory in Norwood, Ohio, and the company is believed to have built only a little over 11,100 units of the six-cylinder version. And this ’71 Camaro right here could be just the right choice, especially because the restoration project has already been started by the current owner.The 1971 Chevrolet Camaro coupe was originally powered by a V6 engine, but right now, what’s hiding under the hood is a 350ci (5.7-liter) small-block engine coming from a hotrod, as the seller themselves explain in a post on eBay No other specifics were provided, though we’re being told that the engine “needs to be gone through before install and should be repainted.” The engine is now paired to an automatic transmission that needs to be rebuilt before ending up being used on this Camaro.The good news is that the Camaro comes with several important new parts, such as a trunk floor, door hinges, and floor board. The door and back glass are still available, and the owner explains that whoever buys the car gets the front and back seats, the dashboard, and several other interior parts. On the other hand, the instrument panel is missing, and this is the bad part that you’ll need to take care of if you want to fully restore this Camaro.As you can see, the restoration of this car has already commenced, so if you were looking for a project car that doesn’t require you to start from scratch, this is a model that’s worth checking out.On the other hand, it could end up being a little bit too expensive, as the car is auctioned off on eBay and the starting bid is no less than $7,000. According to the listing, the car is parked in Maryland, and the owner says that a professional shop can help with the restoration on site. A fully restored '71 Camaro can end up costing some 5 times more, while the price of a proper restomod is even higher, so this project car certainly opens the door to a lot of opportunities for whoever has the time and money to invest in it.Finding a 1971 Camaro in good condition isn’t as easy as you’d think it is. The production of this model was badly affected by a two-month strike at Chevrolet’s factory in Norwood, Ohio, and the company is believed to have built only a little over 11,100 units of the six-cylinder version.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.