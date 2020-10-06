1967 Chevrolet Camaro Barn Find Comes with a Mysterious Detail Under the Hood

After Waze, Phone Calls, and Google Maps, Spotify Now Broken on Android Auto Too

The first-generation Chevrolet Camaro officially made its debut in September 1966 to be sold as model year 1967, with two different body styles originally offered, namely 2-door hardtop and 2-door convertible. 20 photos



What you’re looking at here is a



But while the condition of the car is pretty obvious from the image gallery, what requires a closer inspection is the engine that powers it.



Since it’s a barn find, things are still unclear under the hood. The seller believes this is a big-block Camaro, explaining that while it initially seemed to be a 302 (4.9-liter) model, we're told it's not. There’s a chance the car comes with a 327 (5.4-liter), they say, but for future research, the owner has also shared the engine code (VO8I7TJK) and the stamp on its case (3970010).



We also don’t know if the powerplant still works or not, as the seller says they didn’t try to start it after finding the car, but on the other hand, what we’re certain is that it comes with a 4-speed manual transmission.



