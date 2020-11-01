Ducati Scrambler 800 Steps Inside South Garage’s Bespoke Wardrobe

Urraco Turned 50 This Autumn, a Lamborghini That Shouldn't Be Forgotten

This surreal entity goes by the name of Essenza. 6 photos



Now, let’s take a second to drool over yet another one of SG’s fascinating undertakings. This masterpiece revolves around SOHC behemoth, with four desmodromic valves per cylinder and a healthy displacement of 803cc.



At around 8,250 revs, the air-cooled fiend will gladly generate up to 75 hp, along with a respectable torque output of 50 pound-feet (68 Nm) at 5,750 rpm. This force travels to a chain final drive by means of a six-speed transmission. Without going into any other details, we'll go ahead and conclude that the Scrambler 800 isn’t messing around.







Next, the surgeons proceeded to modify the bike’s subframe. The tweaked unit supports a single-seater leather saddle, as well as a neat tail section with an integrated LED taillight. Additionally, you will find a pair of clip-on handlebars and adjustable foot pegs, besides a bespoke hand-shaped aluminum fuel tank that makes everything come together as a complete package.



Last but not least, a stainless-steel two-into-one-into-two exhaust system was fabricated in-house, while the Scrambler’s brakes were honored with an assortment of top-shelf Brembo components. By fiddling with its suspension, the creature’s stance was adjusted to fit the desired configuration. SG’s sinister machine was codenamed Essenza.



All things considered, this bad boy's design language certainly isn't something you'll get to see on a daily basis!