Ducati Scrambler 1100 Dark PRO Is All About Black Color Play

As of this month, Ducati's European customers will have a new entry two-wheeler, joining the existing Scrambler 1100 PRO and Sport PRO. It’s called Scrambler 1100 Dark PRO and like you’ve already guessed, it’s all about black (and shades) color play.The thing that sets the bike apart from the rest of the family is the use of a Dark Steath paint, spread on most of its body and offset here and there by anodized aluminum parts. There’s one other small difference to set it apart, and that is the fitting of classic style rear view mirrors.Other than that, the motorcycle is just like the other ones in its family. It comes with the proven 1,079cc air-cooled L-twin engine good for 86 hp and 88 Nm of torque, and has all the technologies available for the 1100: specially calibrated Ducati Traction Control (DTC),cornering, and three riding modes: Active, Journey and City.“The Ducati Scrambler 1100 range represents the ideal choice for those who love to travel not only in the city, but also outside urban centres, perhaps in the company of a passenger, thanks to the 1,079 cc engine characterized by a generous torque available from low revs and the 15-litre tank that allows you to tackle even the longest journeys with comfort,” said the manufacturer in a statement.Ducati did not announce pricing for the new model. It is expected to reach European dealerships later this month. Most importantly, Ducati hints that the Dark PRO was made with custom shops in mind, as it could represent “a perfect starting point for a customization that indulges the creativity and personal taste of its owner.”