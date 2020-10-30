MRC’s Modified Kawasaki W650 Looks All Business

Modular E-bike Has Motors in Both Wheels, Is Perfect for Speed Demons

Kawasaki’s beast experienced a plethora of aftermarket mutations at the hands of this ambitious firm. 7 photos



Back in 2013, these aftermarket artists unleashed a fearsome force on the bespoke motorcycle segment. The project in question is based on a 2002 variant in SOHC parallel-twin engine, with two Keihin carbs and a respectable displacement of 676cc.



The air-cooled fiend is perfectly capable of delivering up to 50 hp at around 5,000 rpm, along with 41 pound-feet (56 Nm) of relentless twisting force at optimal revs. This power is channeled to a chain final drive via a five-speed transmission. On the other hand, stopping power is taken care of by a 300 mm (11.81 inches) brake disc and a two-piston caliper up front, joined by a drum unit at the rear end. Long story short, the W650 isn’t playing around, alright?



As to MRC’s custom creature, it hosts an intricate display of vintage design elements that’ll have just about any self-respecting rider lost for words. For starters, you will find a gorgeous Ace Clubman handlebar and an aftermarket headlight unit equipped at the front. A new rear lighting kit complements the upgrades found on the opposite end.



Furthermore, the team went about fabricating a set of unique fenders in-house to replace the standard items. The wheels were honored with a comprehensive rebuild, receiving fresh spokes and refurbished hubs. These hoops are hugged tightly by the industry’s notorious Firestone Deluxe rubber. The finishing touches consisted of adding a new exhaust system and retuning the Keihin carburetors to match.



