Before All Others There Was the One-Of-A-Kind Italian Bellabici Elettrica E-bike

5 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Is Literally a Survivor After It Escaped a California Fire

4 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS Looks Like It Was Ripped Apart by a Horde of Zombies

3 Chevrolet “Happy Meal” Now Possible With This 1969 Camaro Pace Car Convertible

2 This 1969 Chevrolet Camaro RS X11 Will Certainly Get Back on the Road One Day

More on this:

First-Year Chevrolet Camaro Dreams to Be an SS, Looks Retro with All the Rust

The 1967 Camaro remains a pretty special car, mostly because it marked the beginning of one of the most successful Chevrolet car lines ever released. 16 photos



The one that we have here, and which is currently being auctioned off online, is exactly that, a first-year Camaro that survived through all these years and still runs and drives properly, according to the owner.



The



And then, it’s the engine the one that shows this is a base Camaro.



The SS was powered by a 350ci (5.7-liter) V8 or a 396ci (6.5-liter) V8 engine, while the Camaro that you’re looking at right here comes with a 307ci (5.0-liter) unit.



The SS performance package would have made this Camaro a lot more special given that fewer than 35,000 units were built for MY 1967, but it’s a loveable model nonetheless since it’s a first-year example.



The condition of the car is pretty obvious from the photos that you can browse in the gallery, so the new owner would have to deal with a great amount of rust outside and fix most of the interior.



But all of these make this Camaro rather affordable, as the highest bid right now is $6,800. The car is parked in North Carolina should you want to check it out in person. The first-year model smiled in front of the public in September 1966, when it landed in Chevrolet dealerships as MY 1967 and then it quickly became a hit, with production numbers exceeding 220,000 units for the entire series.The one that we have here, and which is currently being auctioned off online, is exactly that, a first-year Camaro that survived through all these years and still runs and drives properly, according to the owner.The eBay ad indicates this is a Camaro SS when, in fact, it’s more likely just the base model. First of all, there are no SS badges on the car (Chevrolet installed SS badging on the grille, the front fenders, the horn, and the gas cap), and while some would say it makes sense for them to be missing given how old the car is, there’s a very little chance for this to happen. Especially given how many badges were placed on an original SS model.And then, it’s the engine the one that shows this is a base Camaro.The SS was powered by a 350ci (5.7-liter) V8 or a 396ci (6.5-liter) V8 engine, while the Camaro that you’re looking at right here comes with a 307ci (5.0-liter) unit.The SS performance package would have made this Camaro a lot more special given that fewer than 35,000 units were built for MY 1967, but it’s a loveable model nonetheless since it’s a first-year example.The condition of the car is pretty obvious from the photos that you can browse in the gallery, so the new owner would have to deal with a great amount of rust outside and fix most of the interior.But all of these make this Camaro rather affordable, as the highest bid right now is $6,800. The car is parked in North Carolina should you want to check it out in person.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.