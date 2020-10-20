Chevy Camaro Design "Fix" Proposes Retro Muscle Car Nose

The muscle car isn't some secret blend of herbs and spices that marketing teams can sprinkle onto their crossovers, EVs, and crossover EVs. It's a major part of American culture and should be treated as such. The Camaro, in particular, might need to man up and admit it's all about flat 60s grilles.What gives us the right to criticize Chevy, one of the biggest car brands in the world? Well, we bet they're not too happy with the way the Camaro is selling, so you can see this as constructive criticism.Like a lot of the comments you read online, the YouTube artist also believes Chevy got the Camaro right with the 5th-gen that came out in 2010. But since then, designers have implemented more and more modern features leading to the disaster we have for the current model year. It's a little harsh, but you have to admit the outdated ZL1 front end looks way better than a normal model.What the artist decided to do is fix that mess by adding design ideas from the 1st-gen model. This means making the upper grille much bigger and switching back to distinctive round headlight designs. The LEDs pay homage to the 60s golden era without being outdated.Suggesting the best muscle car design came over 50 years ago and will never be matched could be seen as a stretch. However, we believe there are other great designs. The 2nd-gen Camaro is also worth reviving, as is the angular IROC-Z of the following generation. And what about the Pontiac Trans Am - can't Chevy be inspired by its defunct sister brand?