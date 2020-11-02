Restored 1969 Camaro Convertible 396 Is a Pure American Head-Turning Machine

If you do like the Camaro but don’t want to spend your time saving a project car, how about getting one that has already been fully restored?
This is the story of the Camaro Convertible that you’re looking at right here and which is currently being auctioned off on eBay, with the interest apparently pretty high and the price increasing at a fast pace.
The ’69 Camaro is now powered by a 396ci (6.5-liter) big-block V8 engine that is paired with an automatic transmission, with the seller guaranteeing that only the best parts have been used for this build.
Indeed, the car does come with a dual Edelbrock four-barrel carburetor and Edelbrock intake manifold, as well as with Hotchkiss suspension, a Wildwood 6-piston braking system, and Rushforth custom wheels. The exterior look has been further polished with shaved door handles, while inside, Dynamat has been used all around the sheet metal to stop vibration and reduce road noise.
There’s obviously no spot of rust on this Camaro, and since the restoration process was fully completed, the car has been driven for just 335 miles (539 km).
And of course, everything is in tip-top shape and working condition, and the engine runs and drives just perfectly, so whoever buys this Camaro can take it home just like they’d do with a new car.
As for the price of the restored Chevrolet, this is where the whole thing gets interesting. More and more people seemingly want to buy the car, and the auction, which debuted with a $1 starting price, has already reached $50,000 thanks to over 40 bids.
There are only three days left until the auction comes to an end, so there’s a chance the price would go even higher than that. The Camaro is also available for live inspections for anyone who wants to check it out in person, and the seller explains that a visit can be arranged with a message on the auction page.
