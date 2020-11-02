Restored 1969 Camaro Convertible 396 Is a Pure American Head-Turning Machine

More on this:

1 This 1968 Chevrolet Camaro Fell Victim to a Mouse Attack, Still Adorable

2 First-Year Chevrolet Camaro Dreams to Be an SS, Looks Retro with All the Rust

3 Chevy Camaro Design "Fix" Proposes Retro Muscle Car Nose

4 This 1969 Chevrolet Camaro RS X11 Will Certainly Get Back on the Road One Day

5 Chevrolet “Happy Meal” Now Possible With This 1969 Camaro Pace Car Convertible