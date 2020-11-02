Owner Lists Five Fifth-Gen Chevrolet Camaro Issues Just to Make You Laugh

Let's get this out of the way quickly: it's not the problems themselves that will induce the chuckle, but the way they're presented. That's probably the greatest thing about YouTube: you don't need to pay money and watch somebody on a stage to get a laugh - everyone can be a comedian these days.
Well, this won't win its author any international prizes or the envy of the masters of the trade, but it's still a good way to mix a little car talk with a bit of the funny stuff. Imagine the clip only listed the five problems: not only would it have ended pretty quickly, but it would have also been a sorry excuse for video material. Why not write a post somewhere instead?
Since it's number one on the list, we'll assume this owner's biggest pet peeve with his 5th-gen Camaro is the trunk space. The coupe version offers 11.3 cubic feet of space (that's nearly 320 liters), which isn't great - the Volkswagen Golf hatchback has 17.4 cubic feet (493 liters) - but it's not awful either for a sports car. The real problem, if you ask us, is the actual opening of the trunk.
The second problem is much more relevant to a performance vehicle: it's too quiet in its stock form. We get that, but we think going the relatively silent way (let's call it "discreet") is the right approach for manufacturers. It seems fairer to force people who want a meatier exhaust tune to mod their cars than the other way around, doesn't it?
The third one is somewhat connected to the first in that you would expect it from a car that's meant to emphasize performance: it's got tiny back seats. And they are awful. Anyone above five feet (1.5 meters) shouldn't think of sitting in there for longer than a minute as a form of torture.
The fourth one is probably the worst of the lot because it makes driving the car above a certain speed level pretty annoying. It's the dreaded shuddering steering wheel. It's a well-known issue among 5th-gen owners and we wouldn't be surprised if it played a part in Chevrolet's decision to keep the model on the market for just five years.
Finally, another one that you would half-expect from a vehicle of this type: viewing angles and overall visibility are pretty poor. Parking sensors can help with that to some extent, but sometimes you can have a reverse camera as well and still bump into something. Hopefully, it's "something" and not "someone", as the clip so gruesomely suggests.
