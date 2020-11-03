This 1969 Chevrolet Camaro 396 V8 Needs Someone to Push the Nitro Switch

SEMA360 Is Greeted by Overlanding Toyota Tacoma and Trio of Crazy Supras

It’s hard not to love the first-generation Camaro, and since we’re celebrating Chevrolet Month here at autoevolution, we can’t help but highlight some of the examples that brought this model where it is today. 26 photos



This doesn’t necessarily mean the other powerplants didn’t deserve any love, and the 396 (6.5-liter) that’s powering the Camaro we have here is the living proof in this regard.



The new V8 landed on this car as part of a restomod package that turned the 1969 model into a compelling combination of old and new, all with the 396 at the core of the whole thing. The engine is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission, and according to



The reinvented Camaro also comes with a nitrous system, power steering, and power brakes, MSD ignition, Autometer gauges, and Foose wheels. Inside, you get a fully custom interior with carbon fiber accents, as well as a new Alpine head unit with USB support, Infinity speakers, and a subwoofer placed in the trunk.



Needless to say, everything is running just the way it’s supposed to run, so this Camaro is ready for you to drive it home, as it comes almost in new condition from one end to the other.



As for the price, the restored Chevrolet can be yours for $47,995, and you can inspect it personally by visiting the dealership in Rogers, Minnesota. The Camaro adventure started in September 1966 when the first models arrived at Chevrolet dealerships and continued until 1969 when the first generation was officially retired to make room for the revised lineup. The original Camaro was offered with a wide array of engine options, and without a doubt, the one that everybody was drooling over was the 427ci (7.0-liter) V8 installed on the COPO.This doesn’t necessarily mean the other powerplants didn’t deserve any love, and the 396 (6.5-liter) that’s powering the Camaro we have here is the living proof in this regard.The new V8 landed on this car as part of a restomod package that turned the 1969 model into a compelling combination of old and new, all with the 396 at the core of the whole thing. The engine is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission, and according to Ellingson Motorcars , the garage that’s selling the car, it’s been driven for just 2,180 miles (3,508 km) since the restomod project was completed.The reinvented Camaro also comes with a nitrous system, power steering, and power brakes, MSD ignition, Autometer gauges, and Foose wheels. Inside, you get a fully custom interior with carbon fiber accents, as well as a new Alpine head unit with USB support, Infinity speakers, and a subwoofer placed in the trunk.Needless to say, everything is running just the way it’s supposed to run, so this Camaro is ready for you to drive it home, as it comes almost in new condition from one end to the other.As for the price, the restored Chevrolet can be yours for $47,995, and you can inspect it personally by visiting the dealership in Rogers, Minnesota.

