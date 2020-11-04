Tesla Model X and Mercedes-AMG G 63 Join Six Other SUVs in Huge Off-Road Test

5 This 1968 Chevrolet Camaro Fell Victim to a Mouse Attack, Still Adorable

3 This 1969 Chevrolet Camaro 396 V8 Needs Someone to Push the Nitro Switch

2 Good Luck Finding Something to Hate on This Rare 1987 Chevrolet Camaro IROC-Z

1 Believe It or Not, There's a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro SS Under This Pile of Rust

More on this:

This 1986 IROC Camaro Really Wasn’t a Proper Graduation Gift, Has Just 6K Miles

Let’s be honest, buying cars as graduation gifts has always been a risky game, especially when teenagers ended up behind the wheel of monsters developing hundreds of horsepower. 29 photos



That’s right, a car whose name comes from the International Race of Champions and equipped with a 305ci HO V8 engine, all supposed to be handled by a girl who just graduated high school. Fortunately, the parents figured out this may not necessarily be a good idea before it was too late, and according to the Classic Auto Mall, the Camaro ended up “nixed at the last minute on the drive home from the dealer.”



And what happened next was bad news for the daughter, and good news for the rest of us.



The Camaro IROC-Z was parked in a garage for 33 years before it ended in the hands of the garage that’s now in charge of finding a new owner for it.



The condition of the car can be easily observed in the photo gallery here, and since it was properly stored, there’s not a lot you’ll have to fix. There’s indeed some paint fading, but nothing that substantially affects its look. Some surface rust can also be spotted, though this is just isolated, it seems. The car wears new tires, and the owner has recently installed a new headliner inside as well.



The best thing about this Camaro IROC-Z is that it comes with just a little over 6k miles (9,656 km) on the clock, so you’d be buying almost a new car, obviously with the exception of the things we highlighted above (and possibly others too, but it’ll be your job to determine this after a thorough inspection at Classic Auto Mall’s dealership in Pennsylvania).



As for the price, the car is currently being auctioned off on If you’re curious to find out what you’re looking at here, it’s the Camaro IROC-Z that someone decided to purchase as a graduation gift for their daughter.That’s right, a car whose name comes from the International Race of Champions and equipped with a 305ci HO V8 engine, all supposed to be handled by a girl who just graduated high school. Fortunately, the parents figured out this may not necessarily be a good idea before it was too late, and according to the Classic Auto Mall, the Camaro ended up “nixed at the last minute on the drive home from the dealer.”And what happened next was bad news for the daughter, and good news for the rest of us.The Camaro IROC-Z was parked in a garage for 33 years before it ended in the hands of the garage that’s now in charge of finding a new owner for it.The condition of the car can be easily observed in the photo gallery here, and since it was properly stored, there’s not a lot you’ll have to fix. There’s indeed some paint fading, but nothing that substantially affects its look. Some surface rust can also be spotted, though this is just isolated, it seems. The car wears new tires, and the owner has recently installed a new headliner inside as well.The best thing about this Camaro IROC-Z is that it comes with just a little over 6k miles (9,656 km) on the clock, so you’d be buying almost a new car, obviously with the exception of the things we highlighted above (and possibly others too, but it’ll be your job to determine this after a thorough inspection at Classic Auto Mall’s dealership in Pennsylvania).As for the price, the car is currently being auctioned off on eBay with a $500 starting bid, but you can also buy it today from the dealership for $24,500.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.