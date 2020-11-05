4 This 1969 Chevrolet Camaro 396 V8 Needs Someone to Push the Nitro Switch

3 Good Luck Finding Something to Hate on This Rare 1987 Chevrolet Camaro IROC-Z

2 Believe It or Not, There's a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro SS Under This Pile of Rust

1 This 1986 IROC Camaro Really Wasn’t a Proper Graduation Gift, Has Just 6K Miles

More on this:

This Rare 1980 Chevrolet Camaro Is the Berlinetta You Just Can’t Ignore

Finding a Chevrolet Camaro Berlinetta isn’t necessarily the easiest thing to do, and it’s not because owners haven’t preserved them well. 25 photos



And what you’re checking out right there is a living example of the Berlinetta that looks surprisingly good, coming in Bright Blue with dual pinstripes finish, and a vinyl deluxe interior with bucket seats.



Auctioned off on



The list of equipment also includes plenty of other goodies, such as power brakes, air conditioning, color-keyed floor maters, and a spare tire with the original jack.



According to the eBay listing, the odometer indicates just 33,986 miles (54,695 km), all believed to be original, so you could be getting a low-mileage gem that’s rather hard to find these days in such a condition.



And speaking of how this Camaro Berlinetta is actually a gem, the price of the car is without a doubt surprising. The starting bid for the eBay auction was $500, and right now, the highest is $1,175, with some six days left until the digital fight for the Chevrolet comes to an end. In other words, there’s a chance the car ends up selling at a really good price, though it remains to be seen how much attention it gets from the WWW in the next few days. This model has only been produced for some seven years between 1979 and 1986, and debuted as part of the second-generation Camaro - its role was to provide the already successful Chevrolet with a touch of luxury. This is why the Berlinetta brought a more exquisite touch to the mix, including an upgraded interior with new materials and gauges, and a new suspension system that was supposed to offer a more comfortable ride.And what you’re checking out right there is a living example of the Berlinetta that looks surprisingly good, coming in Bright Blue with dual pinstripes finish, and a vinyl deluxe interior with bucket seats.Auctioned off on eBay by Corvette Mike New England, the Camaro still hides the original LG4 V8 engine that was installed by the GM brand in 1980 when it produced the car. The 305 (5.0-liter) unit runs and drives perfectly, and it is paired with an automatic transmission that’s said to be the original one that came with the vehicle.The list of equipment also includes plenty of other goodies, such as power brakes, air conditioning, color-keyed floor maters, and a spare tire with the original jack.According to the eBay listing, the odometer indicates just 33,986 miles (54,695 km), all believed to be original, so you could be getting a low-mileage gem that’s rather hard to find these days in such a condition.And speaking of how this Camaro Berlinetta is actually a gem, the price of the car is without a doubt surprising. The starting bid for the eBay auction was $500, and right now, the highest is $1,175, with some six days left until the digital fight for the Chevrolet comes to an end. In other words, there’s a chance the car ends up selling at a really good price, though it remains to be seen how much attention it gets from the WWW in the next few days.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.