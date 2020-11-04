Believe It or Not, There's a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro SS Under This Pile of Rust

It’s Chevrolet Month here at autoevolution, and as you probably figured out already, we’re celebrating this moment by highlighting the best work of the GM brand since its early days until this point.
This means we’re not only showcasing cars that come in tip-top shape, but also the unfortunate models that were left all abandoned in the middle of nowhere, with absolutely no chance of ever coming back to the road.
The Camaro SS that you can barely see here is this close to falling in the second category, given not only the condition that the car comes in, but also the price of the whole bucket of rust.
At first glance, what you get if you’re buying this 1969 Chevrolet Camaro SS is the body and nothing more, as all the components seem to be missing. The seller hasn’t included too many photos to provide a closer look at the car, but at some level, it’s actually better they did it because seeing a car in this poor condition is painful, to say the least.
The owner, however, did mention that the Camaro “needs to be fully restored,” like it wasn’t already clear enough from the set of photos that were included in the ad.
By the looks of things, this once-a-Camaro comes without the engine, wheels, seats, and everything else, and as we said here, you would actually purchase a rusty body that doesn’t look good at all either.
In case you’re wondering how a ’69 Camaro SS actually looks in tip-top shape, we’ve attached a bunch of photos with a restomod that was auctioned off on eBay earlier this year with an $85,000 starting bid. You’ll probably figure out which one is the rust bucket and which one is the restomod when you browse the gallery.
If you believe this Camaro ghost deserves a chance, it can be yours for $6,000. And of course, you can check it out in person any time you wish, as it’s “parked” in North Carolina, and you can be sure it’s not going anywhere.
