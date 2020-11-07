NASCAR Superstar Jimmie Johnson Gets New Chrome Paintjob for His Chevy Camaro

There comes a moment in every racing driver's career and life when he or she decides to move on to a new adventure. And from the looks of it, that moment has come for NASCAR superstar Jimmie Johnson as well.
The 45 years old driver from El Cajon, California is one of the most successful stock car drivers of all time, ranking 6th overall among all time NASCAR Cup Series winners. If we were to look at results from the modern era , starting the early 70s, he's actually ranked third, getting 7 titles in total, tied up with Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Richard Petty.
Johnson has got a long history behind with Hendricks Motorsports, as the first time he's ever driven for the team was back in 2001, nearly two decades ago. The press released issued by Team Hendrick Motorsports goes to show how deep the bond between the team and Johnson has been, mentioning that "The years of memories and wins won't be ending anytime soon" and labelling their collaboration simply as "It's been a blessing."
To celebrate their years of working together, the team has come up with an interesting idea for the color scheme of their Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE. With 83 wins under his belt so far, the team hopes that the new chrome look will be fitting way to celebrate a potential 84th victory, one for the history books.
As opposed to the usual tendency of wrapping the cars, this time the team went for the traditional way of doing things, giving the mighty Camaro a fresh new paintjob, and the outcome is bound to look good on camera!
The 2020 Season Finale of the NASCAR Cup Series will be held this weekend at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona, as drivers will be going head to head for a total of 312 laps, or the equivalent of 312 miles!
