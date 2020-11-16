Carve Through Town on the Powerful and Fun Phantom E-skateboard

Almost Complete First-Year Camaro Build Needs Someone to Get It Back on the Road

First-year Camaros in a total tip-top shape aren’t that common these days, despite this model actually representing the debut of one of the most popular cars in automotive history. 17 photos



The 1967



This build comes with a rebuilt engine, though unfortunately, we’re not provided with any other specifics here, other than the final cost of the repairs. The owner says they spent $6,000 on getting the engine back in mint condition, so it should obviously work like new.



The paint is completely new, and it cost no less than $10,000, while the transmission has been rebuilt in exchange for $700. The car also comes with a new suspension system, a new headliner and all-new glass, new wheels and tires, and an RS grille. Overall, the owner says they spent tens of thousands of dollars so far, and the only repairs that are still required concern the interior and the engine.



Judging from the provided photos, which you can also check out in full in the gallery here, the Camaro indeed looks almost like new, and there’s a chance it ends up costing a small fortune when complete. And speaking of money, this project car comes with a rather surprising



However, given it's Chevrolet month here at autoevolution, we can't help but highlight not only those models that have already become genuine head turners, but also those currently on their way to such a final accomplishment.

The 1967 Camaro that you see here, for example, is an almost complete build that ticks nearly all the boxes, as most work has already been finalized and the car is now waiting for someone to do the final tweaks and get it back on the road.

