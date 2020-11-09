1971 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Sports Tasty Black on Blue Livery and Proud Upgrades

Longer, lower, and wider than a first-generation Camaro, the successor appeared in 1970 with its sights upon the archrival Ford Mustang. A driver’s car with some interesting European touches, a huge grille and adequate performance, it’s basically as good as it gets for a classic Camaro aficionado. The only way to sweeten the deal is to throw in some performance upgrades, so it’s exactly what happened with the Blue with Black stripes and matching alloys example we see here.
Because we’re dealing with a Garage Kept Motors listing, it’s pretty much a given for this 1971 Camaro Z28 to present itself in mint condition and with very low mileage on board. The looks will not disappoint, especially in this color combination (with matching black vinyl upholstery for the interior). And the odometer reads almost 33k miles.
The price is a bit higher, on the other hand, as it goes for almost $43k ($42,900, to be more precise), though it might very well be worth the trouble of drilling a hole in the bank account. So, let’s do the math so far – 33k miles, $43k price, classic looks, TLC-free interior.
What else is there – the performance upgrades, of course. According to Hagerty, the 1970-1973 Camaros are some of the most underappreciated models of the series.
That's especially true given the fact that Chevrolet took the decision to ever so slightly lower the performance rating of subsequent model years. As such, the stock 1971 Camaro Z28 was down to 330 hp instead of the 360 sported by the 1970 version.
But, on this occasion, this is not an issue. That’s because the previous owner of the car proudly took care of the Camaro for the past two decades – and in the meantime commissioned a proper performance upgrade.
And it came in the form of a 350 crate V8 (5.7-liters) that was hooked up to a new automatic transmission (700 R4), along with a 3.73 rear end. Clearly, something to befit the bespoke black and blue livery...
