1971 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Sports Tasty Black on Blue Livery and Proud Upgrades

Longer, lower, and wider than a first-generation Camaro, the successor appeared in 1970 with its sights upon the archrival Ford Mustang. A driver’s car with some interesting European touches, a huge grille and adequate performance, it’s basically as good as it gets for a classic Camaro aficionado. The only way to sweeten the deal is to throw in some performance upgrades, so it’s exactly what happened with the Blue with Black stripes and matching alloys example we see here.

30 photos