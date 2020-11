Super Rare 1982 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Has Just 5K Miles, Sports a Black Interior

Chevrolet eventually launched a pace car replica with a special two-tone paint, special striping, custom interior, and new wheels, but the same production engine was retained under the hood. On the other hand, the actual Indianapolis 500 model was powered by an upgraded 350 unit replica cars were only drooling after that year.The Camaro you’re looking at here is one of the Z28s built in 1982, but as you can easily figure out by just browsing the photo gallery in the article, it’s not exactly the typical model you can find online.And it’s because it comes with a black interior, something not really common on the Z28. In fact, Chevrolet only offered it as an option on the 1982 Z28, so it goes without saying the chances of finding another one in mint condition are pretty slim.But there’s something else that truly sets this Camaro Z28 apart from the rest of the crowd: its mileage. The odometer currently indicates close to 5,500 miles (8,850 km), so it’s one of the few Chevys out there with less than 10k miles on the clock.Other than that, the car is in excellent condition and everything works exactly as you’d expect it to work, and the folks over at Classic Auto Mall, who have listed the car for sale online, explain they even tried to reduce test-drives to the minimum, all because they didn’t want to add more miles on the clock.Naturally, a car this rare and in such a great condition shouldn’t come cheap, but this Z28 isn’t necessarily as expensive as you might be tempted to believe. The garage has listed it at $28,900, but an eBay auction has also started at $500 (the reserve is yet to be met).