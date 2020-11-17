Super Rare 1982 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Has Just 5K Miles, Sports a Black Interior

Big Pete Is World’s Only “Real” Monster Truck, Now With Matching Monster Trailer

The 1982 Camaro Z28 wasn’t necessarily the powerful beast customers expected it to be, as its standard 305 engine developed just 145 horsepower, but this didn’t stop the model from becoming the pace car for the Indianapolis 500 race. 63 photos



The Camaro you’re looking at here is one of the



And it’s because it comes with a black interior, something not really common on the Z28. In fact,



But there’s something else that truly sets this Camaro Z28 apart from the rest of the crowd: its mileage. The odometer currently indicates close to 5,500 miles (8,850 km), so it’s one of the few Chevys out there with less than 10k miles on the clock.



Other than that, the car is in excellent condition and everything works exactly as you’d expect it to work, and the folks over at Classic Auto Mall, who have listed the car for sale online, explain they even tried to reduce test-drives to the minimum, all because they didn’t want to add more miles on the clock.



