TFL Compares 2021 Toyota Tundra V8 Against 2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid

A rather peculiar comparison given the huge differences between these pickups, The Fast Lane has pitted the V8-engined Tundra and F-150 with the PowerBoost V6 hybrid powertrain against each other. Managing editor Andre Smirnov highlights that it’s probably the final test of the current-gen Tundra before Toyota unleashes the next-gen truck. 36 photos



“Oldie but goodie” is how Mr. Smirnov describes the 5.7-liter powerplant of the Tundra, which is connected to a six-speed automatic transmission. Given the very bad gas mileage of 14 miles to the gallon (16.8 l/100 km) on the combined cycle, the Toyota isn’t exactly economical. By comparison, the Blue Oval flaunts a 3.5-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6, an electric motor integrated into the 10-speed automatic transmission, and 24 mpg (9.8 l/100 km).



Although the XL trim level is the base configuration for the F-150 line of half-ton pickups, this workhorse boasts active aero in the guise of an under-bumper chin that comes down at speed to improve gas mileage. In terms of payload, the Tundra is woefully bad at 1,185 pounds (535 kilograms) compared to 1,708 pounds (774 kilograms) for the American truck.



When Andre takes off the hub cap off the driver-side rear wheel, he singles out the problem that affects many brand-new F-150s:



Andre isn’t exactly happy with the A/C either because you have to push the direction button and select the zone(s) of your liking on the media display. A two-step process for something this simple is pretty bad UI design in every respect. On the upside, the electrically-assisted column shifter goes into park the moment you open the door if you forgot something in the bed.



When equipped with the PowerBoost powertrain, the F-150 also happens to accelerate remarkably fast. TFL drag raced this exact pickup against a previous-gen Raptor, and the XL took the win over the quarter-mile.



It’s pretty obvious an F-150 is far better than a Tundra from an overall standpoint, especially if you level up to the XLT or Lariat grades. But despite Ford’s dominance in this segment, Toyota National Dealer Advisory Council Chairman Robby Findlay described the all-new Tundra for the 2022 model year as “



