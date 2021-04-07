2021 Ford F-150 EcoBoost Sounds Better With MBRP Cat-Back Exhaust Upgrade

Introduced on the twelfth generation of the F-150 line of half-ton pickups, the EcoBoost V6 promises fuel economy, good performance, and pretty adequate capability as well. The only problem with it comes in the guise of aural pleasure, or the lack of it, even in the almighty Raptor.
The aftermarket can thankfully improve the sound, and the easiest way of doing so comes in the guise of an exhaust system. MBRP has recently launched a 4.0-inch upgrade featuring a single exit, ranging from $518.81 to $926.46 excluding shipping. Also compatible with the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine, the exhaust system includes an aluminized or a black-coated tip.
Four-inch tubing extends into a high-flow muffler, and the aforementioned tip measures 5.0 inches and features the MBRP logo for good measure. This upgrade was designed with the stock cats and hanger locations in mind, translating to a straightforward installation if you have the right tools.
Not compatible with the PowerBoost V6 hybrid version of the EcoBoost V6, the exhaust system further boasts lots of clearance for rear-axle travel. Martin Barkey, the chief executive officer of MBRP, describes the sound as “aggressive when you do put your foot into it, and yet not obnoxious.”
By obnoxious, he’s referring to waking up your neighbors in the morning and the headache-inducing drone that gets into the cabin from higher-spec exhaust systems. In other words, the MBRP exhaust system is rowdy when you want it and mellow in driving scenarios that don’t call for a ruckus.
On a related note, the F-Series continues to be America’s favorite pickup truck. No fewer than 203,797 units were sold in the first quarter of 2021 as opposed to 186,562 examples last year, and obviously enough, the F-150 accounts for most of them. Priced from $28,940 for the entry-level XL trim with the base V6, single cab, and 2WD, the half-ton workhorse can go as high as $70,825 for the Limited before you even glance at the options list.
