Stock 2021 Mustang GT and Stock Camaro LT1 Look to Settle Score Once and for All

If only both of these cars had automatic transmissions, this would have been the perfect matchup for America’s two most iconic muscle car nameplates. Instead, we’ll have to settle for the driver of the Camaro changing gears themselves. At least both cars are stock, so the way they pull in-between shifts is what we'll be paying close attention to.
Let’s start with the Mustang. Since this is a late-model GT variant, its 5.0-liter Coyote V8 unit puts down 460 hp (466 PS) at 7,500 rpm (the revs are going to come into play later on), together with 420 lb-ft (569 Nm) of torque. Everything is sent to the rear wheels through Ford’s 10R80 ten-speed automatic gearbox, giving the Mustang an advantage as far as this race is concerned.
Meanwhile, the LT1-powered Chevrolet Camaro uses a 6.2-liter V8 unit, producing 455 hp (461 PS) at 6,000 rpm, to go with 455 lb-ft (617 Nm) of torque. Very similar outputs for the two cars, as you can see. As previously stated, the driver of the Camaro is shifting gears using a six-speed manual.
Now, to explain to you what exactly happened here, we’ll need to tell you that the Mustang won the first two races, and the Camaro won the last two. At first, this probably makes no sense, but bear in mind that the first two races were from 30 mph (48 kph), while the final two from 50 mph (80 kph).
Pulling from a 30-mph roll allowed the Mustang’s ten-speed auto box to shift really high up in the rev range, probably right at 7,500 rpm. The shifts are quicker than in the Camaro, which is why the latter got gapped. A 50-mph roll, however, is different. You’ll end up in a higher gear a lot faster—the driver of the Mustang even took to the comments section of the clip to explain this, saying that if you get to put it in sixth, you’ll be doing so at around 5,000 rpm, which isn’t ideal.
That’s how the Camaro managed to claw its way back and eventually pass the Mustang, using that six-speed manual and a little more torque.
In the end, this was a really fun battle, with both cars coming away victorious.
