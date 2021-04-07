Original 1967 Ford Mustang Barn Find Hides Something Mysterious Under the Hood

If you’re in the market looking for a cheap Mustang that can then be restored and brought back to the glory it deserves, here’s one good-looking candidate that’s allegedly a barn find.
In other words, it has recently been pulled from storage, and this means you really shouldn’t expect anything in tip-top shape.
And the Craigslist seller does admit the car comes with rust, and the provided photos, also embedded in our gallery here, do confirm whoever buys the 1967 Mustang would have plenty to fix in this regard.
This Mustang obviously requires a full restoration, and the interior itself would most likely be quite a challenge to restore, not only because the driver’s seat is ripped, but also because the front passenger’s is missing completely. And who knows what else is missing.
While no information has been provided on the engine under the hood, what we do know is that the Mustang “runs and moves,” but the seller explains that a trailer is absolutely required.
The engine lineup for the 1967 Mustang started with a 200ci (3.3-liter) straight-six unit developing 120 horsepower and continued with three versions of the 289ci (4.7-liter) Windsor V8 – 2-barrel, 4-barrel, and the Windsor HiPo V8. In addition, Ford also offered the 390ci (6.4-liter) FE V8 4-barrel borrowed from the Thunderbird.
So is this Mustang worth buying and restoring? It depends on the engine under the hood, how original it is, and of course, its current condition. The seller says the car is “very original,” but as usual, a close inspection is still recommended before the purchase.
At $3,000, this 1967 Ford Mustang is definitely worth a look, but as far as a full restoration goes, it all depends on too many details that haven’t been shared, especially as few people would be interested in getting the straight-six model. You can reach out to the seller on the page linked above and see the car in person in Port Orchard.
