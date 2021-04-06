LS-Swapped Ford Mustang With 8 Turbos Comes Out to Play, Tires Melt Away

With all the love and hate this project has seen over the past few months, its owner, Kyle Williams is still pushing things forward. And I'm happy he isn't giving up, irrespective of all the bumps he's had to go over along the road. As Canada seems to no longer be under mountains of snow, he's pulled the Mustang out of the garage for some fun.
Kyle's filmed a few more episodes since the last time we saw him testing the car on the dyno. That was a little over a month ago, and after almost a full day spent on the dyno, they did get up to 737 horsepower and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Some changes have been made, and with the giant intercooler mounted in front of the turbo setup, the car looks like, as per Kyle's words: "A Canadian Rolls Royce".
If you were concerned with the fact that he might not see clearly in front of the car because of that intercooler, rest assured, the turbos were already blocking his view. Before heading out, he refuels the Mustang with Fuse 116 octane, which he mentions is cheaper than what other people use. As with any project car, it doesn't start right away, and it does require some tinkering before coming to life.
Changing the plugs was the right move, and moments later we see the car unloaded onto a large, yet damp pad. Once again we are reminded that this isn't a plug-and-play, turn-the-key, and go kind of car, as he still needs to fiddle around with his laptop before actually proceeding with what he had in mind. He tries to do a launch, but there's simply not enough grip for him to put the power down.
supercharged or turbocharged V8 muscle car was ditched in favor of doing burnouts, and those rear tires were lit up in an instance, to the point where you could barely see the car through the resulting cloud of smoke. The "scene of the crime" almost reminds us of the "Back to the future" movie, but we don't think that Kyle managed to get up to 88 mph (141 km/h) in the process.
We get to see several burnouts from various cars throughout the video, and even Kyle's girlfriend is in on it, driving the Hellcat Challenger. As he goes for another burnout, something seems to be wrong with the car, and Kyle adds that: " As I shifted from second to third too quick, it actually dropped the motor speed down too far, bellow where the boost kicks in, and it didn't do a burnout anymore".
At this point, Kyle is considering giving the car one more go on the dyno, before perhaps opting for a compound-turbo setup so that he could extract the its maximum potential. Regardless of how things will evolve with the Mustang, he will be turning his attention towards his old Honda Civic project, which was already a quad-turbo setup. But with four pistons and four turbos, the next fun part for him is to make the Honda four-wheel drive.
I asked Kyle how he felt after taking the car out, and his answer was what you would expect from someone who owns a project car: "it felt great until it felt like garbage". That's why it's nice to have a newer car around because you can just jump in and drive it. But at the end of the day, few cars on the market can provide the same levels of excitement as a crazy project car can.
