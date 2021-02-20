Grandpa’s Unrestored 1967 Ford Mustang Flexes Original, Matching-Numbers Power

A Cyberpunk 2077 Future with Current Cars Looks as Grim as You’d Expect

1967 brought the first substantial redesign for the Mustang , and one of the biggest changes that went live that year happened under the hood, as the American automaker wanted the car to be fitted with bigger V8 engines giving it a welcome extra boost of power. 25 photos



Overall, the



Overall, this Mustang does look like a solid candidate for a restoration, but there’s a chance it ends up becoming a restomod, especially because the 200 engine isn’t everybody’s cup of tea. The eBay auction, however, is seeing the price of this Mustang skyrocketing, with the top bid right now at $30,100. However, the engine lineup continued to offer multiple V8 options, as well as a 200ci (3.3-liter) straight-six unit developing 120 horsepower and offered as standard on all Mustangs.Overall, the 1967 model was launched with no less than 13 engine-transmission mixes, as Ford tried to make sure there was a combination that made sense for everybody.The Mustang you see here comes with a 200 engine paired with an automatic transmission, but the more special part about it is that it’s a matching-numbers, all-original car that hasn’t been driven since 1992.In other words, it spent nearly three decades in storage, and despite this, it’s still 90% to 95% rust-free, according to eBay seller nhraoscar299u . The one-owner Mustang was purchased from Koerner Ford in Syracuse, New York, and was then moved to Southern California before eventually ending up in Tennessee where the now 81-year-old owner was working as a professor.“The car was then driven to a local college where he was a professor for many years before being parked away inside his old shed in 1992 and hasn't seen the light of day until here recently,” the seller explains.Needless to say, this isn’t a new car, but with everything original, it shouldn’t be too difficult to restore it to factory specifications.The engine isn’t running, yet the parts to bring it back to life are already available, while the interior looks like it needs some fixes, though there’s nothing a thorough restoration wouldn’t be able to deal with. The car has already received a repaint at some point during its life, and judging from the photos in the ad, a refresh would be welcome.Overall, this Mustang does look like a solid candidate for a restoration, but there’s a chance it ends up becoming a restomod, especially because the 200 engine isn’t everybody’s cup of tea. The eBay auction, however, is seeing the price of this Mustang skyrocketing, with the top bid right now at $30,100.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.