1973 Ford Mustang Barn Find Stored for 25 Years Is All Original Under the Hood

More on this:

1 Tuned Mustang GT Brawls With Even More Powerful Camaro SS, Everybody Wins

2 LS-Swapped Ford Mustang With 8 Turbos Is Almost Ready, We Talk to Its Creator

3 This 1965 Ford Mustang Is the Living Proof a Great Soul Never Dies

4 2021 Roush Stage 3 Ford Mustang Has Arrived, Asks Another $24,995 of You

5 1966 Ford Mustang Sitting for Many Years Hides Something Unexpected Inside