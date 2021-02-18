1973 Ford Mustang Barn Find Stored for 25 Years Is All Original Under the Hood

There are few things cooler than a barn find where a fabulous car gets a second chance, and the Mustang that we’re highlighting today is just the living proof in this regard.
Stored for over two decades in a barn, this 1973 Ford Mustang has recently been extracted by someone who decided to bring the car back on the road, and by the looks of things, it still comes with the original 351 Cobra Jet engine under the hood.
Paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission, the engine starts and runs properly, and eBay seller teslasuperstore says you should be able to drive it home safely.
Because that’s right, this Mustang is now for sale, so whoever is willing to pay the price should be able to turn it into their daily driver, if that’s what they wish.
As you can see for yourselves in the photo gallery here, the Mustang still looks surprisingly good even after 25 years in storage, so we assume the barn had the right conditions to preserve the invasion of rust. At the first glance, there’s no rust on the car, or if it is, there’s a chance it’s not a nightmare to deal with, so overall, it’s a Mustang in a rather surprising condition.
The windshield has a crack but a new one goes with the car, and the interior does show its age, though again, there’s nothing that can’t be fixed with a proper restoration.
The most obvious change is that the seats and the steering wheel are no longer original, so make sure you check everything inside because who knows what else has already been replaced.
The car comes with a clean title and with what could be a little surprise in the trunk, as the seller says they don’t have the key so they didn’t try to open it.
The Mustang has been published on eBay with a fixed price, not for auction, so whoever pays $24,750 is free to take it home. The vehicle is currently parked in Arizona.
