This 1965 Ford Mustang Is the Living Proof a Great Soul Never Dies

Ford Mustang is without a doubt an icon all over the world. So whenever we see one left abandoned in the middle of nowhere, all full of rust and with zero chances to ever get back on the road, we can’t help but wonder what ruthless human being treated the car in such a rough manner.
The Mustang we have here today isn’t necessarily a rust bucket, but it’s not far from becoming one either. It’s pretty clear the car has been battling with age, dust, rust, and everything else that turns a legend into a big pile of useless metal.
Let’s make the whole thing clear from the very beginning: this Mustang is a roller and obviously comes in a pretty rough condition, but there’s something else that makes it a good candidate for a proper restoration.
It’s how original it still is, as the metal on the car is said to be the one that Ford installed when it manufactured the car so many years ago. Sure, it needs major fixes, including new floors, rockers, and quarters, but given it still boasts the original metal, it’s a Mustang that could end up quite a beauty with the proper restoration.
The VIN indicates this 1965 Mustang was produced in New Jersey and was originally equipped with a 289 two-barrel mated to an automatic transmission. It was painted in Poppy Red with a standard black interior.
And speaking of the interior, this Mustang has been struggling with quite a lot lately, so not only that some parts are missing, but the ones that are still in the car come in a rather rough shape. You still get the gauge cluster and the column, but don’t expect anything to be in mint condition.
Fortunately, there are many Mustangs fans out there willing to give even a rust bucket a second chance, so fingers crossed for this one to be purchased too. There’s just one bidder for the auction posted by eBay seller gzt285, and they are ready to spend $6,000 on the car.
