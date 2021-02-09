How Nissan Recycles Depleted EV Batteries and Rescues Them to Power Japan

3 Motion R Worked Their Bodywork Magic on the Mustang Mach-E, Here’s the Result

2 1965 Mustang With Carroll Shelby’s Autograph Hides Something Sad Under the Hood

1 Grabber Blue 1971 Ford Mustang Boss 351 Looks Good as New

More on this:

1965 Ford Mustang Flexes a Rare Color, Little TLC Needed

If you’re in the market looking for a super-rare Mustang , the whole thing doesn’t just have to come down to the engine hiding under the hood. 25 photos



But first things first.



What we have here is a ’65 Mustang that has already been restored, and as you can easily figure out by simply checking out the photo gallery here, it comes in a pretty good condition, both inside and outside.



The paint is called Guardsman Blue, and eBay seller



However, the paint is not perfect, and some scratches here and there can still be observed. Everything looks like it can be fixed quite easily, though we still recommend inspecting everything thoroughly before the purchase.



The good news is the owner has already installed plenty of new parts, including brakes, gas pump, shocks, alternator, exhaust, wheels, tires, and radiator. Some 90 percent of the parts are new, they say, so at the end of the day, the car runs and drives almost perfectly.



“The car should be in a collection,” the seller says in a summary of all of the above.



The odometer indicates 86,000 miles (138,403.58 kilometers), and the car comes with a clean title. It’s located in Illinois should you want to check it out live.



As for the price, the owner expects to get $13,950 for the car, but the good news is that the “Make Offer” button has also been enabled, so you can reach out to the seller should you be interested in another trade or deal. And the example we have here is the living proof in this regard, as it features a rare paint option that only a total of 64 1965 Mustangs ended up boasting.But first things first.What we have here is a ’65 Mustang that has already been restored, and as you can easily figure out by simply checking out the photo gallery here, it comes in a pretty good condition, both inside and outside.The paint is called Guardsman Blue, and eBay seller filip4andrzej says this finish was only used on 64 Mustangs manufactured by Ford 56 years ago. We don’t know how many of them are still around these days, so overall, this is quite a rare Mustang that’s certainly worth checking out.However, the paint is not perfect, and some scratches here and there can still be observed. Everything looks like it can be fixed quite easily, though we still recommend inspecting everything thoroughly before the purchase.The good news is the owner has already installed plenty of new parts, including brakes, gas pump, shocks, alternator, exhaust, wheels, tires, and radiator. Some 90 percent of the parts are new, they say, so at the end of the day, the car runs and drives almost perfectly.“The car should be in a collection,” the seller says in a summary of all of the above.The odometer indicates 86,000 miles (138,403.58 kilometers), and the car comes with a clean title. It’s located in Illinois should you want to check it out live.As for the price, the owner expects to get $13,950 for the car, but the good news is that the “Make Offer” button has also been enabled, so you can reach out to the seller should you be interested in another trade or deal.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.