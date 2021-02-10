Trek’s Roscoe 24 Kids' Bike Looks Like a Mountain Menace Ready for Anything

It’s OK to Cry: 1966 Mustang Stored in a Barn Is a Tear-Inducing American Pony

There's one good reason why people love barn finds: they typically represent the second chance a car receives, all after being abandoned for quite a while away and struggling to deal with things like rust, dirt, and dust.



The American icon that’s been stored in a barn this time is a



There’s rust everywhere, and needless to say, it needs plenty of fixes, including new floor pans and a trunk pan. eBay seller



The good news is that it comes with a numbers-matching 289 (4.7-liter) V8 engine mated to an automatic transmission, but of course, it doesn’t run, and this isn’t necessarily a surprise given its current condition.



No other specifics have been shared, but considering how the car looks overall, we definitely recommend a proper inspection before buying it, just to make sure it’s a



And while many of these barn finds eventually get back on the road in one way or another, saving some of them is quite a challenge. This is where this story gets painful.The American icon that's been stored in a barn this time is a 1966 Mustang , and unfortunately, it looks like it's been having a really hard time dealing with this social distancing. As you can easily tell from the gallery embedded in the article, the '66 Mustang is nothing but a rust bucket. If someone has the courage to buy it, giving it the restoration it deserves will definitely be mission impossible.There's rust everywhere, and needless to say, it needs plenty of fixes, including new floor pans and a trunk pan. eBay seller eapfei8 says the car has been stored "in a protected barn," though it certainly doesn't look like it's been sitting in a proper climate.The good news is that it comes with a numbers-matching 289 (4.7-liter) V8 engine mated to an automatic transmission, but of course, it doesn't run, and this isn't necessarily a surprise given its current condition.No other specifics have been shared, but considering how the car looks overall, we definitely recommend a proper inspection before buying it, just to make sure it's a Mustang that can still be saved. The car is parked in Missouri if this is something you're interested in.Listed on eBay, the Mustang's top bid right now is $1,250, so it'll be interesting to see how high the price goes over the next three days before the auction comes to an end. Of course, there's a good chance the car will sell for pocket money, especially given its overall condition.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.