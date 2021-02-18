Evil-Looking 2008 Ford Mustang GT "Inspired by Eleanor" Appears Ready For War

Some would say the Ford Mustang was truly reborn in the mid-2000s with the launch of the fifth-generation model. Unlike the fourth and third-generation cars, the Mustang Mk5 truly embraced its design roots with a retro-modern appearance that caught on really well not only in the U.S. but also globally.
Speaking of retro-modern, feast your eyes on this stunning 2008 Mustang GT, built in the image of the original Eleanor from the movie Gone in 60 Seconds. The car is getting auctioned off through Hemmings, and it is described as truly one of a kind.
On the outside, it’s got an Eleanor-like grey paint (albeit darker) with matte black stripes, as well as side exhausts and additional front lights, like the original.
Other mods include tinted windows, rear louvers, a Super Snake hood, Cervini front bumper, billet upper and lower grilles, headlight splitters, smoked halo headlights, side scoops, rear quarter scoops, lower molding kit with exhaust cut outs, Shelby rear spoiler, custom rear panel with new LED lights, plus the custom bumpers and emblems. The wheels meanwhile measure 20-inches in diameter and match the color of the exterior.
Open the doors, and you'll notice an original Dark Charcoal leather interior, with factory aluminum dashboard trim and a stock steering wheel. The car features standard air conditioning, power windows, cruise control, and heated seats, all of which are said to work properly without any issues.
However, the likes of the Raxium audio head unit (with HD radio, SiriusXM, iPod connection, Bluetooth, and sat-nav), Boston Acoustics speakers, Hurst short-throw shifter, Sprint Booster throttle control, and embossed "GT Mustang" inscriptions were added after the fact.
4.6-liter V8 unit, bumping output to a total of 435 hp and 400 lb-ft (542 Nm) of torque.
The engine also holds blue valve covers, a Spectre cold-air intake with K&N air filter, BBK high-flow cats, and a Pypes side-exist exhaust system.
Power gets sent to the rear wheels with the help of a five-speed manual gearbox, while the Eibach Pro-System Plus suspension with custom springs, sway bars, shocks, and struts should offer an overall better ride.
A total of 7,638 miles (12,300 km) are shown on the clock. Not great, but certainly not terrible. This is quite a car.
