1967 Ford Mustang Sitting Under Cover for 30 Years Is a Mysterious Barn Find

A classic Mustang is the kind of car everybody would love to find sitting all alone in a barn, but the best things in life never come easy as we know already. 4 photos



The 1967 model that you see here has recently been discovered in a barn where it spent more than 30 years under cover, as the Facebook seller explains in this post.



So essentially, we do know it’s a 1967 Mustang powered by a straight-six engine mated to an automatic transmission and that the car has spent its last three decades in storage. Anything beyond this would require the interested buyer to reach out to the seller on



Is the engine starting and running? How much rust is on this Mustang? What about the mileage? These are all questions that should be answered, so you know what you have to do if you’re interested in taking this Mustang home.



According to the listing, the car is parked in Jacksonville, Florida, and it comes without a title.



