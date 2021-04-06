Rebuilt 2020 Ford Mustang GT500 Doesn't Yield to 1,000-HP “Hulkbuster” GT350R

With a livery that’ll always draw attention in any crowd, this built 2020 Ford Mustang GT500 warrants its “Hulk” nickname for both all the right and wrong reasons. Right now, it’s not misbehaving, so his owner called out some of his vlogger friends for a quick day out on the street with lots of horsepower.
Anyone who’s been following the social media exploits of popular Blue Oval Youtuber StangMode knows at least a little bit about the tumultuous history of his 2020 Ford Mustang GT500. For example, he became notorious for taking out the Shelby for racing on public roads and blowing up the supercharged V8 after adding a long list of expensive upgrades.
That was some months ago, and in the meantime, he’s been driving all sorts of models from the Ford family that got treated to their own Marvel or DC-inspired nicknames. As such, he showed off in the rather odd ProCharged Mustang GT “Bat-Stang” to gap an E85 Chevy Camaro ZL1 and also put his brand-new “Thor” 2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid head-to-head with a 2021 Ram 1500 eTorque for some rolls and drags.
Lately, while enjoying a brand-new Mustang Mach 1 as his new daily driver, he’s also refocused his attention on the “Hulk,” and the fully (re)built Shelby GT500 is now alive and kicking... for the most part. Just like the Marvel character he’s bringing a tribute to, this car also has a very temperamental character.
That is probably why the Mach 1 tags along for the friendly street battle against a Texas-based 1,005-whp Shelby GT350R. We meet the contestants prior to the action (which finally kicks off at the 9:20 mark with the fly-bys and at the 11-minute mark with the roll race) for quick walkarounds of the builds. As such, the GT350R gets its own presentation from the 1:30 mark, with the hood being popped up at the 2:35 mark.
After a Mach 1 intermezzo (5:25) it’s time for the “Hulk” to come out of hiding (a.k.a. the garage) from the six-minute mark. Naturally, the best part about this fully built Shelby is hidden under the hood, but luckily, we do get to see the engine from the seven-minute mark.
In the end, a word about the street race, which shows the “Hulkbuster” GT350R unable to keep up with the green monster... though StangMode’s GT500 then encounters another problem, and that’s probably the main reason we only get to see a single roll race. No worries, because we’re promised some track action for the next installment.
